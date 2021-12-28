Box: Festus 69, Crystal City 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Crystal City
|12
|10
|6
|16
|44
|Festus
|11
|25
|23
|10
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal City
|4-5
|0-0
|493/55
|510/57
|Festus
|6-2
|2-0
|494/55
|368/41
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Calloway Dashner (#40, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-5
|4
|Kanden Bolton (#30)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Clayton Roussin (#21, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cyle Schaumburg (#33)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Jayvion Keith (#55)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Nolan Eisenbeis (#12)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Kaden Adams (#20)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Nate Pruneau (#31, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Ian Kirn (#11)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Crystal City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
