Box: Festus 69, Crystal City 44
1234Final
Crystal City121061644
Festus1125231069
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City4-50-0493/55510/57
Festus6-22-0494/55368/41
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Calloway Dashner (#40, Sr.)14602-54
Kanden Bolton (#30)72100
Clayton Roussin (#21, Jr.)51100
Cyle Schaumburg (#33)4102-21
Jayvion Keith (#55)42001
Nolan Eisenbeis (#12)42002
Kaden Adams (#20)30100
Nate Pruneau (#31, Sr.)21002
Ian Kirn (#11)1001-22
Crystal City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
