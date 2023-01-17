Box: Festus 69, Herculaneum 35

|Final
|Festus
|69
|Herculaneum
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|12-3
|4-0
|925/62
|785/52
|Herculaneum
|9-5
|1-0
|801/53
|746/50
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)
|9
|4-7
|0
|1-1
|1
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-5
|0-2
|4
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|4
|Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|5
|2-4
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|2
|1-10
|0-7
|0-1
|1