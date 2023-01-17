 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Festus 69, Herculaneum 35

  • 0
Final
Festus69
Herculaneum35
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus12-34-0925/62785/52
Herculaneum9-51-0801/53746/50

People are also reading…

Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)94-701-11
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)72-31-50-24
Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)60-12-301
Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)63-5004
Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)52-40-21-11
Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)21-100-70-11
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News