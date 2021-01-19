 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 70, Crystal City 57
1234Final
Festus000070
Crystal City000057
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus12-43-11054/66888/56
Crystal City3-81-2626/39703/44
Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)22813-63
Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Sr.)19705-62
Calloway Dashner (#40, 6-4, F, Jr.)42002
Clayton Roussin (#21, 6-0, G, So.)42001
Logan Anderson (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)3101-22
Hunter Bassin (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)3101-23
Nate Pruneau (#31, 6-0, G, Jr.)21002
