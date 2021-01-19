Box: Festus 70, Crystal City 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Crystal City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|12-4
|3-1
|1054/66
|888/56
|Crystal City
|3-8
|1-2
|626/39
|703/44
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|22
|8
|1
|3-6
|3
|Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|19
|7
|0
|5-6
|2
|Calloway Dashner (#40, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Clayton Roussin (#21, 6-0, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Logan Anderson (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Hunter Bassin (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Nate Pruneau (#31, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2