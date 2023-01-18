Box: Festus 72, Gateway STEM 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway STEM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway STEM
|5-8
|2-1
|766/59
|734/56
|Festus
|13-3
|4-0
|997/77
|818/63
|Gateway STEM
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Arhmad Branch (#1, 6-1, Sr.)
|15
|6-9
|0-3
|3-4
|1
|Jeremiah Cunningham (#15, 6-0, Jr.)
|13
|5-7
|0
|3-6
|1
|Logan Cash (#11, 6-2, Sr.)
|12
|5-6
|0
|2-2
|1
|Hayden Bates (#3, 6-0, Jr.)
|9
|2-3
|0-2
|5-7
|2
|Carter Roth (#22, 5-9, Jr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-9
|0
|0
|Tyler Bizzle (#14, 6-1, Sr.)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jimmy Wacker (#32, 5-8, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Trenton Young (#30, 6-1, Jr.)
|4
|1-4
|0
|2-2
|2
|Dashawn Bridgett (#5, 6-2, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1