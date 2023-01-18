 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Festus 72, Gateway STEM 33

1234Final
Gateway STEM000033
Festus000072
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM5-82-1766/59734/56
Festus13-34-0997/77818/63

Gateway STEM
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FestusPtsFG3FGFTFL
Arhmad Branch (#1, 6-1, Sr.)156-90-33-41
Jeremiah Cunningham (#15, 6-0, Jr.)135-703-61
Logan Cash (#11, 6-2, Sr.)125-602-21
Hayden Bates (#3, 6-0, Jr.)92-30-25-72
Carter Roth (#22, 5-9, Jr.)60-12-900
Tyler Bizzle (#14, 6-1, Sr.)52-401-22
Jimmy Wacker (#32, 5-8, Sr.)42-20-10-11
Trenton Young (#30, 6-1, Jr.)41-402-22
Dashawn Bridgett (#5, 6-2, So.)42-3001
News