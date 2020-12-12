 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 83, Windsor (Imperial) 58
Box: Festus 83, Windsor (Imperial) 58

1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)1417101758
Festus1623212383
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)3-30-0323/54374/62
Festus3-20-0327/54287/48
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-1, So.)153-92-23-43
Sonny Amabile (5-9, Sr.)122-32-82-24
Logan Chaney (#42, 6-5, Jr.)93-703-44
Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, Fr.)63-4003
Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Sr.)60-22-202
Nathan Beerman (#12, 5-10, Jr.)42-30-10-11
Elliot Witte (#23, 6-2, Jr.)41-402-20
Tyson Brown (#10, 6-4, Sr.)21-2001
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
