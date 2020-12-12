Box: Festus 83, Windsor (Imperial) 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|14
|17
|10
|17
|58
|Festus
|16
|23
|21
|23
|83
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|3-3
|0-0
|323/54
|374/62
|Festus
|3-2
|0-0
|327/54
|287/48
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-1, So.)
|15
|3-9
|2-2
|3-4
|3
|Sonny Amabile (5-9, Sr.)
|12
|2-3
|2-8
|2-2
|4
|Logan Chaney (#42, 6-5, Jr.)
|9
|3-7
|0
|3-4
|4
|Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|3
|Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Sr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|Nathan Beerman (#12, 5-10, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Elliot Witte (#23, 6-2, Jr.)
|4
|1-4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Tyson Brown (#10, 6-4, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
