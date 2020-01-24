Box: Festus 87, De Soto 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|63
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|87
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|5-13
|1-1
|938/52
|1040/58
|Festus
|7-8
|2-0
|852/47
|823/46
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cole Rickermann (#12, So.)
|37
|8-11
|6-9
|3-5
|2
|Collin Reando (#21, Jr.)
|14
|7-11
|0-1
|0-1
|4
|Damarion Anderson (#15, So.)
|12
|5-8
|0
|2-4
|3
|Arhmad Branch (#14)
|7
|2-6
|1-2
|0
|2
|Isaac Stucke (#20, So.)
|6
|2-2
|0
|2-4
|0
|Cayse Martin (#2, Jr.)
|6
|2-3
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Connor Westhoff (#24)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0