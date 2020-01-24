Box: Festus 87, De Soto 63
Box: Festus 87, De Soto 63

  • 0
1234Final
De Soto000063
Festus000087
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto5-131-1938/521040/58
Festus7-82-0852/47823/46
De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FestusPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cole Rickermann (#12, So.)378-116-93-52
Collin Reando (#21, Jr.)147-110-10-14
Damarion Anderson (#15, So.)125-802-43
Arhmad Branch (#14)72-61-202
Isaac Stucke (#20, So.)62-202-40
Cayse Martin (#2, Jr.)62-30-12-22
Connor Westhoff (#24)51-11-100
Sports