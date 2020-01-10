Box: Festus 50, Windsor (Imperial) 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Festus
|8
|16
|9
|17
|50
|Windsor (Imperial)
|5
|10
|11
|11
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|4-7
|1-0
|577/52
|592/54
|Windsor (Imperial)
|6-6
|0-1
|677/62
|726/66
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|11
|3-3
|1-3
|2-2
|2
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|9
|3-4
|0-1
|3-4
|3
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|7
|2-6
|1-7
|0-1
|4
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|5
|2-7
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|3
|1-8
|0
|1-2
|2
|Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0