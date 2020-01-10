Box: Festus 50, Windsor (Imperial) 37
Box: Festus 50, Windsor (Imperial) 37

1234Final
Festus81691750
Windsor (Imperial)510111137
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus4-71-0577/52592/54
Windsor (Imperial)6-60-1677/62726/66
Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)113-31-32-22
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)93-40-13-43
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)72-61-70-14
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)52-70-11-41
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)31-801-22
Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)21-2000
