|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|10
|14
|9
|6
|39
|First Baptist Academy
|12
|10
|15
|12
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0-6
|0-0
|180/30
|354/59
|First Baptist Academy
|1-0
|0-0
|49/8
|39/6
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joshua Fairlie (#10, Jr.)
|13
|2-4
|3-11
|0
|0
|Isaiah Cunningham (#3, Jr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|Jordan McGee (#11, So.)
|7
|1-4
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|Kyle Hohrein (#30, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-8
|0-2
|0
|Nick Gross (#20, So.)
|4
|0
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|Jake Burger (#32, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-3
|0
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.