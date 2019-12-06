Subscribe now!
1234Final
Lebanon, Illinois10149639
First Baptist Academy1210151249
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois0-60-0180/30354/59
First Baptist Academy1-00-049/839/6
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joshua Fairlie (#10, Jr.)132-43-1100
Isaiah Cunningham (#3, Jr.)71-21-22-20
Jordan McGee (#11, So.)71-41-32-50
Kyle Hohrein (#30, Jr.)602-80-20
Nick Gross (#20, So.)401-21-30
Jake Burger (#32, Fr.)21-300-30
Lebanon, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.