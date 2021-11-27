Box: Flora 47, Carlyle 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Flora
|10
|9
|10
|18
|47
|Carlyle
|4
|11
|7
|11
|33
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Flora
|1-0
|0-0
|47/47
|33/33
|Carlyle
|0-1
|0-0
|33/33
|47/47
|Flora
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trenton Harrell (#32, 6-3, Sr.)
|18
|4
|2
|4-9
|2
|Cole Young (#25, Sr.)
|16
|5
|0
|6-8
|3
|Tolliver (#10)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|1
|Stanford (#15)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Carlyle
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hayden Hoffmann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|15
|2
|3
|2-3
|2
|Carsen Beer (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|5
|Wyatt Nothaus (#33, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Jayden McIntosh (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Josh VonderHaar (#40, 6-0, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bryce Hunt (#5, 6-0, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Matthew Guthrie (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
Tags
