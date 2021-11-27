 Skip to main content
Box: Flora 47, Carlyle 33
Box: Flora 47, Carlyle 33

1234Final
Flora109101847
Carlyle41171133
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Flora1-00-047/4733/33
Carlyle0-10-033/3347/47
FloraPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trenton Harrell (#32, 6-3, Sr.)18424-92
Cole Young (#25, Sr.)16506-83
Tolliver (#10)10122-21
Stanford (#15)3101-22
CarlylePtsFG3FGFTFL
Hayden Hoffmann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)15232-32
Carsen Beer (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)84005
Wyatt Nothaus (#33, 6-2, F, Jr.)42005
Jayden McIntosh (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)2100-21
Josh VonderHaar (#40, 6-0, F, So.)21001
Bryce Hunt (#5, 6-0, Sr.)1001-22
Matthew Guthrie (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)1001-21
