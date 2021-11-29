 Skip to main content
Box: Flora 53, Hillsboro, Illinois 48
Box: Flora 53, Hillsboro, Illinois 48

1234Final
Flora710162053
Hillsboro, Illinois719101248
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Flora2-00-0100/5081/40
Hillsboro, Illinois1-10-0105/5295/48
FloraPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tolliver (#10)16415-62
Cole Young (#25, Sr.)15701-23
Trenton Harrell (#32, 6-3, Sr.)102204
Stanford (#15)8106-62
Johnson (#30)21000
Neil Young (#22)21003
Hillsboro, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drake Vogel (#20, 6-3, Sr.)17136-82
Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-3, Sr.)13503-45
Will Christian (#3, 5-10, Jr.)11501-11
Blaze Helton (#34, 6-2, Jr.)5103-43
Jace Stewart (#30, 6-2, So.)21002
