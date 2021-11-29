Box: Flora 53, Hillsboro, Illinois 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Flora
|7
|10
|16
|20
|53
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|7
|19
|10
|12
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Flora
|2-0
|0-0
|100/50
|81/40
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|1-1
|0-0
|105/52
|95/48
|Flora
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tolliver (#10)
|16
|4
|1
|5-6
|2
|Cole Young (#25, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-2
|3
|Trenton Harrell (#32, 6-3, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Stanford (#15)
|8
|1
|0
|6-6
|2
|Johnson (#30)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Neil Young (#22)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drake Vogel (#20, 6-3, Sr.)
|17
|1
|3
|6-8
|2
|Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-3, Sr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-4
|5
|Will Christian (#3, 5-10, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|1
|Blaze Helton (#34, 6-2, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|3
|Jace Stewart (#30, 6-2, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.