 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 58, Francis Howell North 50
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt East 58, Francis Howell North 50

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell North178151050
Fort Zumwalt East169201358
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North1-120-6449/35774/60
Fort Zumwalt East5-112-7770/59875/67
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amori Johnson (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)256110-100
Jacob York (#20, 5-11, G, Sr.)13132-30
Jelani Collins (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)9401-40
Phillip Staley (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)60200
Donovan West (#23, 6-0, G, Fr.)30100
Hunter Weber (#25, 6-5, C, So.)21000
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports