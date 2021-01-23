Box: Fort Zumwalt East 62, Francis Howell North 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|3-8
|1-4
|531/48
|578/53
|Francis Howell North
|1-4
|0-2
|192/17
|265/24
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trenton Oglesby (#45, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-4
|2
|Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-5, F, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|2
|Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-9, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-6, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Marshall Swope (#12, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Jacob Skwira (5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kristian Brown (#21, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0