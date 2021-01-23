 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 62, Francis Howell North 38
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 62, Francis Howell North 38

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East000062
Francis Howell North000038
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East3-81-4531/48578/53
Francis Howell North1-40-2192/17265/24
Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trenton Oglesby (#45, 6-4, F, Jr.)14504-42
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-5, F, So.)7203-62
Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-9, G, So.)60201
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-6, G, So.)51100
Marshall Swope (#12, 6-4, F, Jr.)3101-21
Jacob Skwira (5-10, G, Sr.)21000
Kristian Brown (#21, 6-2, F, Sr.)1001-20
