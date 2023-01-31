Box: Fort Zumwalt North 43, Liberty (Wentzville) 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|7
|5
|12
|18
|42
|Fort Zumwalt North
|7
|10
|14
|12
|43
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|12-8
|5-2
|1109/55
|1028/51
|Fort Zumwalt North
|6-13
|4-2
|930/46
|1073/54
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trent Menke (#12, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|17
|3
|2
|5-5
|3
|Kobe Anderson (#3, 6-0, G, So.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-4
|4
|Cole Heckelmann (5-10, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Murtaja Alkhaldi (#32, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Bobby Edwards (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-4
|3
|Lynden Sanders (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|4