Box: Fort Zumwalt North 43, Liberty (Wentzville) 42

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)75121842
Fort Zumwalt North710141243

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)12-85-21109/551028/51
Fort Zumwalt North6-134-2930/461073/54
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trent Menke (#12, 6-4, G, Jr.)17325-53
Kobe Anderson (#3, 6-0, G, So.)12313-44
Cole Heckelmann (5-10, G, Jr.)60200
Murtaja Alkhaldi (#32, 6-4, C, Jr.)4102-20
Bobby Edwards (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)2100-43
Lynden Sanders (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)2100-24
