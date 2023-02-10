|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|9-13
|6-2
|1093/50
|1221/56
|Fort Zumwalt East
|7-15
|1-7
|1188/54
|1315/60
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kobe Anderson (#3, 6-0, G, So.)
|25
|2
|3
|12-16
|1
|Lynden Sanders (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Trent Menke (#12, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|3
|Bobby Edwards (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Murtaja Alkhaldi (#32, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Chaun Robinson (#4, 5-10, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.