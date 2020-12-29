 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 52, Troy Buchanan 50
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt North 52, Troy Buchanan 50

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt North713131952
Troy Buchanan171091450
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North6-10-0361/52328/47
Troy Buchanan4-31-1466/67388/55
Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nathan Ryan (#14, 6-2, G, Jr.)189001
Griffin St. Pierre (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)144203
Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, So.)8022-25
Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-1, G, So.)60202
Alex Thomas (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)42004
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports