Box: Fort Zumwalt North 52, Troy Buchanan 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|7
|13
|13
|19
|52
|Troy Buchanan
|17
|10
|9
|14
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|6-1
|0-0
|361/52
|328/47
|Troy Buchanan
|4-3
|1-1
|466/67
|388/55
