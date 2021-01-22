 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 54, Washington 40
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 54, Washington 40

1234Final
Washington11761640
Fort Zumwalt North98162154
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington11-43-1858/57707/47
Fort Zumwalt North12-23-1820/55629/42
WashingtonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zac Coulter (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)120400
Jason Sides (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)123200
Jack Lackman (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)63002
Todd Bieg (#33, 6-7, F, Sr.)4102-22
Jarrett Hamlett (#24, 5-11, G, Sr.)30101
Brigham Broadbent (#1, 6-3, G, Sr.)3101-22
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)195301
Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)15414-41
Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)11501-22
George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)5201-13
Tyler Edwards (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)4011-20
