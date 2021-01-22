Box: Fort Zumwalt North 54, Washington 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|11
|7
|6
|16
|40
|Fort Zumwalt North
|9
|8
|16
|21
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|11-4
|3-1
|858/57
|707/47
|Fort Zumwalt North
|12-2
|3-1
|820/55
|629/42
|Washington
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zac Coulter (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Jason Sides (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Jack Lackman (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Todd Bieg (#33, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Jarrett Hamlett (#24, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Brigham Broadbent (#1, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2