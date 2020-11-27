Box: Fort Zumwalt North 55, Borgia 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|20
|5
|14
|8
|8
|55
|Borgia
|13
|14
|12
|8
|5
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|2-0
|0-0
|57/28
|52/26
|Borgia
|1-1
|0-0
|118/59
|96/48
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)
|24
|10-14
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)
|11
|3-7
|1-5
|2-3
|1
|Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-8
|0-1
|0-1
|4
|Tyler Edwards (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-3
|1-1
|3-4
|3
|Zac Keeven (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|0-2
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
