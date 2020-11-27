 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 55, Borgia 52
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt North 55, Borgia 52

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
12345Final
Fort Zumwalt North205148855
Borgia1314128552
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North2-00-057/2852/26
Borgia1-10-0118/5996/48
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)2410-141-31-22
KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)113-71-52-31
Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)84-80-10-14
Tyler Edwards (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)81-31-13-43
Zac Keeven (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)21-20-100
George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)20-20-12-22
Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports