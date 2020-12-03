 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 57, Jackson 51
1234Final
Jackson141415851
Fort Zumwalt North141681957
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jackson0-10-051/5157/57
Fort Zumwalt North3-10-0162/162172/172
JacksonPtsFG3FGFTFL
E. Cowell (#12)16611-15
C. Ernst (#33)114104
N. Wasilwski (#22)9401-23
L. Mirly (#32)93104
B. Harris (#23)30100
Q. Scott (#11)30104
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)23429-101
Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)18704-82
George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)7112-21
Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)5103-43
Zac Keeven (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)30100
Kylen Watson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)1001-43
