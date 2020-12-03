Box: Fort Zumwalt North 57, Jackson 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jackson
|14
|14
|15
|8
|51
|Fort Zumwalt North
|14
|16
|8
|19
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jackson
|0-1
|0-0
|51/51
|57/57
|Fort Zumwalt North
|3-1
|0-0
|162/162
|172/172
|Jackson
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|E. Cowell (#12)
|16
|6
|1
|1-1
|5
|C. Ernst (#33)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|4
|N. Wasilwski (#22)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|3
|L. Mirly (#32)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|4
|B. Harris (#23)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Q. Scott (#11)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)
|23
|4
|2
|9-10
|1
|Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|18
|7
|0
|4-8
|2
|George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|1
|Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|3
|Zac Keeven (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kylen Watson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.