 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Fort Zumwalt North 60, Fort Zumwalt East 45

  • 0
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East615101445
Fort Zumwalt North1613191260

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East4-100-4724/52847/60
Fort Zumwalt North4-113-2753/54877/63
Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bobby Edwards (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)16702-24
Kobe Anderson (#3, 6-0, G, So.)12215-82
Lynden Sanders (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)12411-20
Trent Menke (#12, 6-4, G, Jr.)9401-24
PJ Henderson (#35, 6-2, F, Sr.)42004
Chase Ostmann (#15, 6-3, F, So.)4102-21
Cole Heckelmann (5-10, G, Jr.)30100
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News