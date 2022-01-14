Box: Fort Zumwalt North 62, Fort Zumwalt East 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|11
|16
|8
|11
|46
|Fort Zumwalt North
|14
|19
|8
|21
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2-11
|0-3
|564/43
|722/56
|Fort Zumwalt North
|5-7
|1-2
|691/53
|703/54
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, F, Sr.)
|31
|10
|2
|5-6
|3
|Kylen Watson (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|2
|Lynden Sanders (#3, 5-11, G, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kobe Anderson (#1, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Nathan Lund (#53, 6-8, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|3
|Trent Menke (#12, 6-3, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
Tags
