Box: Fort Zumwalt North 62, Fort Zumwalt East 46
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 62, Fort Zumwalt East 46

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East111681146
Fort Zumwalt North141982162
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East2-110-3564/43722/56
Fort Zumwalt North5-71-2691/53703/54
Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, F, Sr.)311025-63
Kylen Watson (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)10402-42
Lynden Sanders (#3, 5-11, G, So.)102200
Kobe Anderson (#1, 5-10, G, Fr.)4102-20
Nathan Lund (#53, 6-8, C, Sr.)4102-43
Trent Menke (#12, 6-3, G, So.)3101-21
