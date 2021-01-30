Box: Fort Zumwalt North 66, MICDS 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|MICDS
|10
|17
|7
|21
|3
|58
|Fort Zumwalt North
|18
|12
|13
|12
|11
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|13-1
|4-0
|923/66
|648/46
|Fort Zumwalt North
|15-2
|3-1
|1031/74
|821/59
|MICDS
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)
|19
|7-7
|1-3
|2-5
|2
|Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|15
|3-7
|1-4
|6-7
|3
|Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)
|12
|2-8
|2-2
|2-2
|3
|Tyler Edwards (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-3
|2-2
|0
|1
|Kylen Watson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|2-3
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|0
|3-6
|1