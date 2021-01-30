 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 66, MICDS 58
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 66, MICDS 58

12345Final
MICDS1017721358
Fort Zumwalt North181213121166
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS13-14-0923/66648/46
Fort Zumwalt North15-23-11031/74821/59
MICDS
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)197-71-32-52
Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)153-71-46-73
Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)122-82-22-23
Tyler Edwards (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)102-32-201
Kylen Watson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)52-30-11-21
George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)51-103-61
