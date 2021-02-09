 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 70, Francis Howell North 16
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 70, Francis Howell North 16

1234Final
Francis Howell North037616
Fort Zumwalt North1230181070
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North1-110-5399/33716/60
Fort Zumwalt North18-26-11241/103946/79
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)17521-11
Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)17801-10
Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)135101
Kylen Watson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)8204-50
Zac Keeven (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)63001
Tyler Edwards (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)4011-22
Caleb White (#21, So.)3003-42
George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)21001
