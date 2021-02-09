Box: Fort Zumwalt North 70, Francis Howell North 16

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|0
|3
|7
|6
|16
|Fort Zumwalt North
|12
|30
|18
|10
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|1-11
|0-5
|399/33
|716/60
|Fort Zumwalt North
|18-2
|6-1
|1241/103
|946/79
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)
|17
|5
|2
|1-1
|1
|Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-1
|0
|Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Kylen Watson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|0
|Zac Keeven (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Tyler Edwards (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|2
|Caleb White (#21, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2
|George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Tags
