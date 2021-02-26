Box: Fort Zumwalt North 70, Liberty (Wentzville) 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|9
|17
|11
|8
|45
|Fort Zumwalt North
|13
|17
|21
|19
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|7-11
|4-4
|902/50
|960/53
|Fort Zumwalt North
|23-2
|8-1
|1573/87
|1204/67
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)
|28
|4
|5
|5-6
|0
|Zac Keeven (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|14
|1
|4
|0
|0
|George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|1
|Tyler Edwards (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Kylen Watson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1