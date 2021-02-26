 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 70, Liberty (Wentzville) 45
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt North 70, Liberty (Wentzville) 45

  • 0
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)91711845
Fort Zumwalt North1317211970
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)7-114-4902/50960/53
Fort Zumwalt North23-28-11573/871204/67
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)28455-60
Zac Keeven (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)141400
George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)10402-21
Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)8211-11
Tyler Edwards (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)6111-23
Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)30105
Kylen Watson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)1001-21
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports