Box: Fort Zumwalt North 72, Owensville 49
1234Final
Owensville71914949
Fort Zumwalt North1916201772
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Owensville0-10-049/4972/72
Fort Zumwalt North1-00-072/7249/49
Owensville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, F, Sr.)311207-81
Bobby Edwards (#24, 6-0, G, So.)15421-22
Lynden Sanders (#3, 5-11, G, So.)90302
Kobe Anderson (#1, 5-10, G, Fr.)63000
Trent Menke (#12, 6-3, G, So.)5201-12
Josh Bauer (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)42003
Chandler Smith (#35, 6-3, F, Sr.)21003
