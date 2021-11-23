Box: Fort Zumwalt North 72, Owensville 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Owensville
|7
|19
|14
|9
|49
|Fort Zumwalt North
|19
|16
|20
|17
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Owensville
|0-1
|0-0
|49/49
|72/72
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1-0
|0-0
|72/72
|49/49
|Owensville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, F, Sr.)
|31
|12
|0
|7-8
|1
|Bobby Edwards (#24, 6-0, G, So.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-2
|2
|Lynden Sanders (#3, 5-11, G, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Kobe Anderson (#1, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trent Menke (#12, 6-3, G, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|2
|Josh Bauer (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Chandler Smith (#35, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
