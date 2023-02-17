|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|16
|12
|21
|14
|63
|Fort Zumwalt North
|21
|17
|16
|22
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|11-13
|3-6
|1355/56
|1387/58
|Fort Zumwalt North
|10-14
|7-3
|1215/51
|1335/56
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kobe Anderson (#3, 6-0, G, So.)
|26
|6
|3
|5-7
|2
|Trent Menke (#12, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|18
|6
|2
|0
|4
|Lynden Sanders (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0-1
|3
|Bobby Edwards (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-4
|1
|Chase Ostmann (#15, 6-3, F, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Murtaja Alkhaldi (#32, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Chaun Robinson (#4, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1