Box: Fort Zumwalt North 81, Ste. Genevieve 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|19
|25
|24
|13
|81
|Ste. Genevieve
|9
|13
|21
|9
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|4-1
|0-0
|243/49
|224/45
|Ste. Genevieve
|3-1
|0-0
|241/48
|253/51
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)
|30
|7
|3
|7-10
|5
|Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|3
|Tyler Edwards (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|3
|George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-6
|2
|Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-3
|2
|Zac Keeven (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Kylen Watson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dylan Trice (#21, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|2
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
