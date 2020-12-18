 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 81, Ste. Genevieve 52
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 81, Ste. Genevieve 52

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt North1925241381
Ste. Genevieve91321952
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North4-10-0243/49224/45
Ste. Genevieve3-10-0241/48253/51
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)30737-105
Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)135103
Tyler Edwards (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)11221-23
George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)10304-62
Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)9303-32
Zac Keeven (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)4102-20
Kylen Watson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)21000
Dylan Trice (#21, 6-0, G, Jr.)2002-42
Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
