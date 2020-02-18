Box: Fort Zumwalt North 62, Francis Howell Central 56
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 62, Francis Howell Central 56

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt North1210211962
Francis Howell Central320132056
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North16-76-21408/611220/53
Francis Howell Central10-113-51090/471143/50
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Rapplean (#4, 5-6, G, Sr.)23072-20
KJ Lee (#3, 6-6, G, Jr.)13412-61
Mujtaba Alkhaldi (#22, 6-7, C, Sr.)11109-103
Cole Riggleman (#11, 6-3, G, Sr.)6300-23
Connor Turnbull (#15, 6-9, F, So.)5201-21
Devan Edwards (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)2002-22
Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)21003
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Myles Estrada (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)166-81-71-22
Tyree Jackman (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)134-705-61
Lee Evans (#35, 6-0, F)90-13-403
Gabe Dickerson (#5, 5-10, G)60-42-402
Logan Scott (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)40-21-21-23
Jonathon Gardner (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)42-60-101
Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-0, G)42-20-101
