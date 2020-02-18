Box: Fort Zumwalt North 62, Francis Howell Central 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|12
|10
|21
|19
|62
|Francis Howell Central
|3
|20
|13
|20
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|16-7
|6-2
|1408/61
|1220/53
|Francis Howell Central
|10-11
|3-5
|1090/47
|1143/50
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant Rapplean (#4, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|23
|0
|7
|2-2
|0
|KJ Lee (#3, 6-6, G, Jr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-6
|1
|Mujtaba Alkhaldi (#22, 6-7, C, Sr.)
|11
|1
|0
|9-10
|3
|Cole Riggleman (#11, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|3
|Connor Turnbull (#15, 6-9, F, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Devan Edwards (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Myles Estrada (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|16
|6-8
|1-7
|1-2
|2
|Tyree Jackman (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|13
|4-7
|0
|5-6
|1
|Lee Evans (#35, 6-0, F)
|9
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|3
|Gabe Dickerson (#5, 5-10, G)
|6
|0-4
|2-4
|0
|2
|Logan Scott (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|4
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|Jonathon Gardner (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-1
|0
|1
|Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-0, G)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1