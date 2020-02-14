Box: Fort Zumwalt North 57, Liberty (Wentzville) 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4
|11
|6
|14
|35
|Fort Zumwalt North
|13
|16
|13
|15
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3-17
|1-5
|948/47
|1222/61
|Fort Zumwalt North
|15-7
|6-2
|1346/67
|1164/58
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mujtaba Alkhaldi (#22, 6-7, C, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-1
|0
|KJ Lee (#3, 6-6, G, Jr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Cole Riggleman (#11, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-2
|2
|Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Connor Turnbull (#15, 6-9, F, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Devan Edwards (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|George Prouhet (#24, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0