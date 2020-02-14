Box: Fort Zumwalt North 57, Liberty (Wentzville) 35
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt North 57, Liberty (Wentzville) 35

  • 0
A sweetheart of a deal! $3/3 months
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)41161435
Fort Zumwalt North1316131557
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)3-171-5948/471222/61
Fort Zumwalt North15-76-21346/671164/58
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mujtaba Alkhaldi (#22, 6-7, C, Sr.)12600-10
KJ Lee (#3, 6-6, G, Jr.)123203
Cole Riggleman (#11, 6-3, G, Sr.)12411-22
Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)105002
Connor Turnbull (#15, 6-9, F, So.)51102
Devan Edwards (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)42000
George Prouhet (#24, 6-3, G, Jr.)21000
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports