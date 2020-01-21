Box: Fort Zumwalt North 81, Timberland 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|17
|10
|15
|21
|63
|Fort Zumwalt North
|18
|19
|19
|25
|81
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|3-11
|0-2
|742/53
|872/62
|Fort Zumwalt North
|9-6
|2-2
|881/63
|797/57
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|27
|10
|1
|4-4
|2
|KJ Lee (#3, 6-6, G, Jr.)
|19
|3
|4
|1-2
|0
|Mujtaba Alkhaldi (#22, 6-7, C, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|4
|Connor Turnbull (#15, 6-9, F, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Grant Rapplean (#4, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Devan Edwards (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Cole Riggleman (#11, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Zac Keeven (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grant Fitzpatrick (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2