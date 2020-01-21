Box: Fort Zumwalt North 81, Timberland 63
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt North 81, Timberland 63

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Timberland1710152163
Fort Zumwalt North1819192581
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland3-110-2742/53872/62
Fort Zumwalt North9-62-2881/63797/57
Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)271014-42
KJ Lee (#3, 6-6, G, Jr.)19341-20
Mujtaba Alkhaldi (#22, 6-7, C, Sr.)8400-24
Connor Turnbull (#15, 6-9, F, So.)63001
Grant Rapplean (#4, 5-6, G, Sr.)60201
Devan Edwards (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)60200
Cole Riggleman (#11, 6-3, G, Sr.)51100
Zac Keeven (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)21000
Grant Fitzpatrick (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)21002
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports