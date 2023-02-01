|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|3
|10
|18
|19
|50
|Southern Boone
|12
|8
|8
|13
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|16-3
|6-1
|1116/59
|868/46
|Southern Boone
|4-2
|0-0
|344/18
|322/17
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blake Struemph (#35, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|23
|2-7
|6-11
|1-1
|3
|Cameron Brown (#3, 5-11, G, So.)
|10
|3-6
|0-1
|4-8
|1
|Chase Bensing (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|8
|2-5
|0
|4-5
|2
|Isaiah Clark (#34, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|4
|1-5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Luke Bass (#33, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|3
|Eron Pordos (#4, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.