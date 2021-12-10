 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 53, Marquette 40
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South1313101753
Marquette15751340
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South4-01-0251/63169/42
Marquette2-20-0196/49169/42
Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)172-52-47-101
Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)903-804
Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)62-60-12-22
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)50-11-62-23
DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)21-20-10-13
Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)10-201-40
