Box: Fort Zumwalt South 53, Marquette 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|13
|13
|10
|17
|53
|Marquette
|15
|7
|5
|13
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|4-0
|1-0
|251/63
|169/42
|Marquette
|2-2
|0-0
|196/49
|169/42
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|17
|2-5
|2-4
|7-10
|1
|Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3-8
|0
|4
|Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-6
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|0-1
|1-6
|2-2
|3
|DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-4
|0
