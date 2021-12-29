 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 55, St. Dominic 41
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South1215151355
St. Dominic131111641
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South9-12-0595/60451/45
St. Dominic7-43-0610/61549/55
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Blake Struemph (#35, 6-2, Jr.)201602
Peyton Blair (#12, 6-2, Sr.)11214-72
Jay Higgins (#15, 6-5, Sr.)11403-31
Austin Mahoney (#11, 6-6, Sr.)7301-20
Nick Keene (#3, 6-7, Sr.)42000
Isaiah Clark (#34, 6-5, So.)21001
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Schwendeman (#44, 6-5, F, Sr.)17045-61
Trevor North (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)10122-22
Luke Vanourney (#42, 6-5, C, Jr.)4200-22
Jason Bland (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)30102
Brayden Gardner (#14, 6-1, G, So.)30100
Matthew Willenbrink (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)2100-40
Jack Roppa (5-10, G, So.)21003
