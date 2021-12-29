Box: Fort Zumwalt South 55, St. Dominic 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|12
|15
|15
|13
|55
|St. Dominic
|13
|11
|11
|6
|41
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|9-1
|2-0
|595/60
|451/45
|St. Dominic
|7-4
|3-0
|610/61
|549/55
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blake Struemph (#35, 6-2, Jr.)
|20
|1
|6
|0
|2
|Peyton Blair (#12, 6-2, Sr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-7
|2
|Jay Higgins (#15, 6-5, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-3
|1
|Austin Mahoney (#11, 6-6, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Nick Keene (#3, 6-7, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Isaiah Clark (#34, 6-5, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Schwendeman (#44, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|17
|0
|4
|5-6
|1
|Trevor North (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|2
|Luke Vanourney (#42, 6-5, C, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|2
|Jason Bland (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Brayden Gardner (#14, 6-1, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Matthew Willenbrink (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-4
|0
|Jack Roppa (5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
