Box: Fort Zumwalt South 55, Washington 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|8
|11
|8
|14
|41
|Fort Zumwalt South
|11
|15
|9
|20
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|4-5
|0-3
|488/54
|506/56
|Fort Zumwalt South
|6-1
|2-0
|406/45
|316/35
|Washington
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Zanin (#4, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|2
|Ryan Jostes (#55, 6-6, F, So.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Chase Merryman (#32, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Mark Hensley (#5, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|5
|0
|0
|5-6
|3
|Todd Bobo (#30, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|4
|Sam Paule (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Adyn Kleinheider (#3, 6-2, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joey Friedel (#33, 5-11, Sr.)
|14
|1
|3
|3-4
|1
|Nick Keene (#3, 6-7, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-1
|2
|Blake Struemph (#35, 6-2, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Jay Higgins (#15, 6-5, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|4
|Brady O'Brien (#13, 5-10, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-6
|3
|Brendan Owens (#1, 6-1, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Isaiah Clark (#34, 6-5, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Austin Mahoney (#11, 6-6, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.