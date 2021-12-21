 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 55, Washington 41
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 55, Washington 41

1234Final
Washington81181441
Fort Zumwalt South111592055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington4-50-3488/54506/56
Fort Zumwalt South6-12-0406/45316/35
WashingtonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Zanin (#4, 6-4, G, Sr.)11403-42
Ryan Jostes (#55, 6-6, F, So.)10402-20
Chase Merryman (#32, 6-4, F, Sr.)63002
Mark Hensley (#5, 6-4, F, Jr.)5005-63
Todd Bobo (#30, 6-0, G, Sr.)4200-14
Sam Paule (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)4102-23
Adyn Kleinheider (#3, 6-2, G, So.)1001-23
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joey Friedel (#33, 5-11, Sr.)14133-41
Nick Keene (#3, 6-7, Sr.)11410-12
Blake Struemph (#35, 6-2, Jr.)90302
Jay Higgins (#15, 6-5, Sr.)8302-44
Brady O'Brien (#13, 5-10, Sr.)6104-63
Brendan Owens (#1, 6-1, Sr.)30101
Isaiah Clark (#34, 6-5, So.)21001
Austin Mahoney (#11, 6-6, Sr.)21003
Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/171. CBC (4-3) at SLUH (4-2) , 6 p.m today (postponed).2. East St. Louis (7-1) def. Belleville West (3-5), 76-61 tod…

