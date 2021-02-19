 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 55, Washington 54
1234Final
Washington919151154
Fort Zumwalt South191381555
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington15-74-31218/551011/46
Fort Zumwalt South13-76-31115/51925/42
WashingtonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Lackman (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)13321-12
Jason Sides (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)102200
Todd Bieg (#33, 6-7, F, Sr.)10500-12
Zac Coulter (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)9310-12
Jarrett Hamlett (#24, 5-11, G, Sr.)60201
Brigham Broadbent (#1, 6-3, G, Sr.)42000
Carter Kleekamp (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)21001
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Isiah Brownlee (#22, Sr.)13601-22
Peyton Blair (#12, Jr.)12411-14
Joey Friedel (#33, Jr.)10115-63
Connor Bekebrede (#44, Sr.)84002
Nick Keene (#21, Jr.)63000
Zach Bensing (#2, Sr.)6202-21
