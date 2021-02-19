Box: Fort Zumwalt South 55, Washington 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|9
|19
|15
|11
|54
|Fort Zumwalt South
|19
|13
|8
|15
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|15-7
|4-3
|1218/55
|1011/46
|Fort Zumwalt South
|13-7
|6-3
|1115/51
|925/42
|Washington
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Lackman (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-1
|2
|Jason Sides (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Todd Bieg (#33, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|2
|Zac Coulter (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-1
|2
|Jarrett Hamlett (#24, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Brigham Broadbent (#1, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carter Kleekamp (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1