 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 65, Fort Zumwalt East 39
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt South 65, Fort Zumwalt East 39

  • 0
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East000039
Fort Zumwalt South000065
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East7-132-8979/491093/55
Fort Zumwalt South16-86-31348/671102/55
Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Isiah Brownlee (#22, Sr.)20804-42
Peyton Blair (#12, Jr.)12411-31
Zach Bensing (#2, Sr.)7014-43
Brendan Owens (#1, Jr.)60202
Connor Bekebrede (#44, Sr.)63003
Joey Friedel (#33, Jr.)5201-21
Nathan Vandeven (#3, Sr.)30100
Nick Keene (#21, Jr.)30100
Blake Struemph (#20, So.)30101
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports