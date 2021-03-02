Box: Fort Zumwalt South 65, Fort Zumwalt East 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|7-13
|2-8
|979/49
|1093/55
|Fort Zumwalt South
|16-8
|6-3
|1348/67
|1102/55
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isiah Brownlee (#22, Sr.)
|20
|8
|0
|4-4
|2
|Peyton Blair (#12, Jr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-3
|1
|Zach Bensing (#2, Sr.)
|7
|0
|1
|4-4
|3
|Brendan Owens (#1, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Connor Bekebrede (#44, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Joey Friedel (#33, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Nathan Vandeven (#3, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Nick Keene (#21, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Blake Struemph (#20, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1