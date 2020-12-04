 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 67, Francis Howell North 34
1234Final
Francis Howell North000034
Fort Zumwalt South000067
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North0-10-134/3467/67
Fort Zumwalt South1-01-067/6734/34
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nick Keene (#21, Jr.)13405-81
Joey Friedel (#33, Jr.)11312-42
Zach Bensing (#2, Sr.)10402-21
Peyton Blair (#12, Jr.)9310-24
Jay Higgins (#15, Jr.)8302-23
Isiah Brownlee (#22, Sr.)8302-22
Donnell Boyd (#23, 23, Sr.)21001
Nihlan Harris (#4)21001
Austin Mahoney (#50)21001
Eli Edmonds (#24, Sr.)21000
