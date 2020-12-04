Box: Fort Zumwalt South 67, Francis Howell North 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|0-1
|0-1
|34/34
|67/67
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1-0
|1-0
|67/67
|34/34
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nick Keene (#21, Jr.)
|13
|4
|0
|5-8
|1
|Joey Friedel (#33, Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-4
|2
|Zach Bensing (#2, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Peyton Blair (#12, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-2
|4
|Jay Higgins (#15, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|3
|Isiah Brownlee (#22, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|2
|Donnell Boyd (#23, 23, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Nihlan Harris (#4)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Austin Mahoney (#50)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Eli Edmonds (#24, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.