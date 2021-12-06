Box: Fort Zumwalt South 68, Francis Howell North 40

|1
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|0-4
|0-1
|147/37
|223/56
|Fort Zumwalt South
|2-0
|1-0
|136/34
|72/18
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-3
|3
|Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|1
|Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|5
|Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Nate Zanders (#1, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
