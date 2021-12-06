 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 68, Francis Howell North 40
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt South 68, Francis Howell North 40

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Francis Howell North000040
Fort Zumwalt South000068
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North0-40-1147/37223/56
Fort Zumwalt South2-01-0136/3472/18
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)9303-33
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)7112-41
Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)6202-25
Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)60201
Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)42001
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)2002-21
Nate Zanders (#1, 6-3, F, Jr.)2002-20
Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)21001
Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)21000
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News