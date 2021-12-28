 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 71, Holt 49
1234Final
Holt1014121349
Fort Zumwalt South1720221271
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt4-70-1578/53652/59
Fort Zumwalt South8-12-0540/49411/37
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)13321-22
Daniel Looney (#22, 6-3, F, Sr.)105004
Justin Hayes (#25, 6-4, F, So.)8302-53
Jackson Chrisco (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)8211-10
Grant Sachs (#14, 6-2, F, Sr.)7301-30
Kaleb Taylor (#13, 6-0, F, Sr.)3101-20
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jay Higgins (#15, 6-5, Sr.)14602-43
Peyton Blair (#12, 6-2, Sr.)123202
Blake Struemph (#35, 6-2, Jr.)120401
Austin Mahoney (#11, 6-6, Sr.)10402-41
Nick Keene (#3, 6-7, Sr.)9212-31
Joey Friedel (#33, 5-11, Sr.)5012-21
Holden Karl (#4, 6-2)4102-20
Isaiah Clark (#34, 6-5, So.)42000
Dylan Pham (#2, 5-6, Jr.)1001-20
