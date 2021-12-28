Box: Fort Zumwalt South 71, Holt 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|10
|14
|12
|13
|49
|Fort Zumwalt South
|17
|20
|22
|12
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|4-7
|0-1
|578/53
|652/59
|Fort Zumwalt South
|8-1
|2-0
|540/49
|411/37
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-2
|2
|Daniel Looney (#22, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Justin Hayes (#25, 6-4, F, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-5
|3
|Jackson Chrisco (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|0
|Grant Sachs (#14, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|Kaleb Taylor (#13, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jay Higgins (#15, 6-5, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-4
|3
|Peyton Blair (#12, 6-2, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Blake Struemph (#35, 6-2, Jr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Austin Mahoney (#11, 6-6, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|1
|Nick Keene (#3, 6-7, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-3
|1
|Joey Friedel (#33, 5-11, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Holden Karl (#4, 6-2)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Isaiah Clark (#34, 6-5, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dylan Pham (#2, 5-6, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
