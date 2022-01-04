Box: Fort Zumwalt South 80, Francis Howell Central 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|21
|15
|9
|10
|55
|Fort Zumwalt South
|24
|22
|24
|10
|80
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|3-7
|0-1
|444/44
|571/57
|Fort Zumwalt South
|10-1
|2-0
|675/68
|506/51
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|30
|5-9
|5-6
|5-6
|2
|Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|14
|7-19
|0
|0-1
|1
|Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-7
|0
|1-2
|1
|Will Thomas (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Peyton Blair (#12, 6-2, Sr.)
|24
|8
|2
|2-2
|0
|Joey Friedel (#33, 5-11, Sr.)
|17
|2
|4
|1-1
|3
|Nick Keene (#3, 6-7, Sr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0-2
|2
|Blake Struemph (#35, 6-2, Jr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Jay Higgins (#15, 6-5, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Austin Mahoney (#11, 6-6, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Brendan Owens (#1, 6-1, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Isaiah Clark (#34, 6-5, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
