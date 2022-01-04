 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 80, Francis Howell Central 55
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt South 80, Francis Howell Central 55

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Francis Howell Central211591055
Fort Zumwalt South2422241080
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central3-70-1444/44571/57
Fort Zumwalt South10-12-0675/68506/51
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)305-95-65-62
Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)147-1900-11
Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)52-701-21
Will Thomas (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)31-101-10
Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)30-11-203
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Peyton Blair (#12, 6-2, Sr.)24822-20
Joey Friedel (#33, 5-11, Sr.)17241-13
Nick Keene (#3, 6-7, Sr.)14700-22
Blake Struemph (#35, 6-2, Jr.)132301
Jay Higgins (#15, 6-5, Sr.)42000
Austin Mahoney (#11, 6-6, Sr.)42001
Brendan Owens (#1, 6-1, Sr.)21002
Isaiah Clark (#34, 6-5, So.)21000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News