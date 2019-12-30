Box: Fort Zumwalt South 49, Francis Howell Central 45
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South119121749
Francis Howell Central51242445
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South6-20-0419/52349/44
Francis Howell Central3-50-1431/54479/60
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
JJ Schwepker (#4, Sr.)19152-50
Judah Nunn (#20, Sr.)10402-33
Zach Bensing (#2)8113-73
Peyton Blair (#12, So.)7112-30
Isiah Brownlee (#22, Jr.)42002
Ben Katambwa (#21, Sr.)1001-24
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Myles Estrada (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)153-42-73-60
Jonathon Gardner (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)114-51-201
Gabe Dickerson (#5, 5-10, G)80-41-55-62
Tyree Jackman (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)51-303-32
Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-0, G)31-201-24
Logan Scott (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)31-40-11-24
