Box: Fort Zumwalt South 49, Francis Howell Central 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|11
|9
|12
|17
|49
|Francis Howell Central
|5
|12
|4
|24
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|6-2
|0-0
|419/52
|349/44
|Francis Howell Central
|3-5
|0-1
|431/54
|479/60
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|JJ Schwepker (#4, Sr.)
|19
|1
|5
|2-5
|0
|Judah Nunn (#20, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|3
|Zach Bensing (#2)
|8
|1
|1
|3-7
|3
|Peyton Blair (#12, So.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-3
|0
|Isiah Brownlee (#22, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Ben Katambwa (#21, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Myles Estrada (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|15
|3-4
|2-7
|3-6
|0
|Jonathon Gardner (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|11
|4-5
|1-2
|0
|1
|Gabe Dickerson (#5, 5-10, G)
|8
|0-4
|1-5
|5-6
|2
|Tyree Jackman (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|0
|3-3
|2
|Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-0, G)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Logan Scott (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0-1
|1-2
|4