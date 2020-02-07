Box: Fort Zumwalt South 63, Liberty (Wentzville) 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6
|14
|4
|10
|34
|Fort Zumwalt South
|13
|16
|13
|21
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3-15
|1-4
|879/49
|1117/62
|Fort Zumwalt South
|15-4
|6-0
|1063/59
|866/48
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|JJ Schwepker (#4, Sr.)
|18
|5
|1
|5-8
|2
|Judah Nunn (#20, Sr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Peyton Blair (#12, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Connor Bekebrede (#44, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|2
|Zach Bensing (#2)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|5
|Ben Katambwa (#21, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Isiah Brownlee (#22, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Nathan Vandeven (#3, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0