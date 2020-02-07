Box: Fort Zumwalt South 63, Liberty (Wentzville) 34
  0
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)61441034
Fort Zumwalt South1316132163
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)3-151-4879/491117/62
Fort Zumwalt South15-46-01063/59866/48
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
JJ Schwepker (#4, Sr.)18515-82
Judah Nunn (#20, Sr.)120402
Peyton Blair (#12, So.)102202
Connor Bekebrede (#44, Jr.)8302-32
Zach Bensing (#2)6104-45
Ben Katambwa (#21, Sr.)42001
Isiah Brownlee (#22, Jr.)4102-21
Nathan Vandeven (#3, Jr.)1001-30
