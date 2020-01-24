Box: Fort Zumwalt South 53, Timberland 42

|1
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|7
|14
|17
|15
|53
|Timberland
|17
|9
|5
|11
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|11-3
|4-0
|767/55
|635/45
|Timberland
|3-12
|0-3
|784/56
|925/66
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|JJ Schwepker (#4, Sr.)
|18
|3
|3
|3-4
|0
|Zach Bensing (#2)
|16
|4
|2
|2-2
|0
|Connor Bekebrede (#44, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|3
|Isiah Brownlee (#22, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|3
|Ben Katambwa (#21, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|3
|Peyton Blair (#12, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.