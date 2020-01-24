Box: Fort Zumwalt South 53, Timberland 42
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South714171553
Timberland17951142
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South11-34-0767/55635/45
Timberland3-120-3784/56925/66
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
JJ Schwepker (#4, Sr.)18333-40
Zach Bensing (#2)16422-20
Connor Bekebrede (#44, Jr.)8302-43
Isiah Brownlee (#22, Jr.)5110-23
Ben Katambwa (#21, Sr.)4102-43
Peyton Blair (#12, So.)21001
Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
