|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|17
|7
|11
|7
|42
|Francis Howell Central
|9
|13
|2
|9
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|11-11
|4-4
|1171/53
|1216/55
|Francis Howell Central
|1-19
|1-6
|895/41
|1226/56
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|15
|6-9
|1-4
|0
|3
|Nick Ortinau (#2, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|4
|1-4
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|1