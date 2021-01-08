 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 45, Francis Howell Central 42
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 45, Francis Howell Central 42

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt West174121245
Francis Howell Central611131242
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West1-71-2304/38454/57
Francis Howell Central2-60-2365/46391/49
Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Myles Estrada (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)165-80-36-63
CJ Woodard (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)123-806-63
Adam Painter (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)94-1301-11
Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)50-21-12-21
