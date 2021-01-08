Box: Fort Zumwalt West 45, Francis Howell Central 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|17
|4
|12
|12
|45
|Francis Howell Central
|6
|11
|13
|12
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|1-7
|1-2
|304/38
|454/57
|Francis Howell Central
|2-6
|0-2
|365/46
|391/49
