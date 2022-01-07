 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 53, Francis Howell Central 44
1234Final
Francis Howell Central79161244
Fort Zumwalt West1913111053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central3-80-2488/44624/57
Fort Zumwalt West4-61-2543/49534/49
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)2911-200-17-83
Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)93-61-501
Keith Johnson (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)21-10-104
Keevon Donegan (#4, Sr.)21-5002
KJ Greenlee (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)21-20-102
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
