Box: Fort Zumwalt West 69, Francis Howell Central 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|9
|8
|11
|8
|36
|Fort Zumwalt West
|17
|22
|19
|11
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|0-15
|0-2
|710/47
|959/64
|Fort Zumwalt West
|7-8
|1-1
|826/55
|855/57
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|10
|2-8
|0
|6-9
|2
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|7
|2-6
|1-4
|0
|2
|Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|2
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|4
|Zach Morris (#23, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|4
|0-4
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|JD Dorsey (#22, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.