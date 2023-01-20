 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Fort Zumwalt West 69, Francis Howell Central 36

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell Central9811836
Fort Zumwalt West1722191169

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central0-150-2710/47959/64
Fort Zumwalt West7-81-1826/55855/57
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)102-806-92
Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)72-61-402
Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)63-5002
Nathan Rush (Jr.)42-4004
Zach Morris (#23, Jr.)42-20-101
Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)40-41-21-22
JD Dorsey (#22, Jr.)1001-20
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News