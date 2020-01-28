Box: Fort Zumwalt West 53, Francis Howell Central 45
1234Final
Francis Howell Central31761945
Fort Zumwalt West124152253
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central7-71-3758/54774/55
Fort Zumwalt West6-101-3837/60897/64
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Myles Estrada (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)162-34-902
Jonathon Gardner (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)112-32-51-24
Gabe Dickerson (#5, 5-10, G)63-60-304
Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-0, G)42-3000
Lee Evans (#35, 6-0, F)31-201-21
Logan Scott (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)30-21-202
Tyree Jackman (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)21-4003
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
