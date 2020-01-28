Box: Fort Zumwalt West 53, Francis Howell Central 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|3
|17
|6
|19
|45
|Fort Zumwalt West
|12
|4
|15
|22
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|7-7
|1-3
|758/54
|774/55
|Fort Zumwalt West
|6-10
|1-3
|837/60
|897/64
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Myles Estrada (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|16
|2-3
|4-9
|0
|2
|Jonathon Gardner (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|11
|2-3
|2-5
|1-2
|4
|Gabe Dickerson (#5, 5-10, G)
|6
|3-6
|0-3
|0
|4
|Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-0, G)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Lee Evans (#35, 6-0, F)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Logan Scott (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|Tyree Jackman (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|3
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.