|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|0-1
|0-0
|52/52
|59/59
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2-0
|0-0
|117/117
|106/106
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sterling Jones (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|21
|6
|2
|3-5
|3
|Rhett Pruett (#12, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|4
|Ben Oster (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-4
|3
|Clinton Okoulatsongo (6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0-2
|2
|Trenton Oglesby (#42, 6-3, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Cameron Lewis (#10, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.