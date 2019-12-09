Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Francis Howell North000052
Fort Zumwalt West000059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North0-10-052/5259/59
Fort Zumwalt West2-00-0117/117106/106
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sterling Jones (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)21623-53
Rhett Pruett (#12, 6-2, G, Sr.)132304
Ben Oster (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)6013-43
Clinton Okoulatsongo (6-4, F, Sr.)6020-22
Trenton Oglesby (#42, 6-3, F, So.)4200-11
Cameron Lewis (#10, 6-0, F, Sr.)2002-24
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

