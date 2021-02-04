 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fox 55, Herculaneum 31
0 comments

Box: Fox 55, Herculaneum 31

  • 0
1234Final
Herculaneum9711431
Fox000055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum3-130-2761/48929/58
Fox7-112-1959/601002/63
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)114-803-51
Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)72-21-701
Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)62-80-22-22
Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, F, So.)21-1001
Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)21-10-100
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-1, G, So.)21-10-100
Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)10-201-21
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brendan Moss (#22, 6, G, Jr.)20153-51
Luke Pisoni (#25, 6-3, F, Sr.)147002
Myles Richardson (#30, 6, G, Sr.)9303-41
Jauhad Thompson (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)7021-21
David Dada (#35, 6-4, F, Sr.)21000
Keegan Schubert (#23, 6-3, F, Jr.)21000
Austin Graf (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)1001-24
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports