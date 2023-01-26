 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fox 59, Gateway STEM 27

Final
Gateway STEM27
Fox59
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM5-112-2886/55938/59
Fox4-140-3904/561031/64

Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trent Minner (6-2, Jr.)125-802-23
Gavin Dillon (#11, 5-10, Fr.)51-703-82
Dwayne Kirkman (#10, 5-10, Jr.)40-31-31-33
Bhupendra Dura (#4, 5-8, So.)30-11-402
Kevin Spencer (#21, 5-10, Jr.)21-5004
Terrance Mitchell (#1, 5-7, So.)10-301-22
Gateway STEM
Individual stats Have not been reported.
